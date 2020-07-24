URBANA — Donna Simkins passed into God’s next age at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020.
She was born into the Ingram family in 1944. She lived the gift of life faithfully and well, asking for little and giving much. Donna is missed already and will continue to be greatly missed.
She loves God, Jesus, family and friends. She is loved by God, Jesus, family and friends. She was a co-founder of New Covenant Fellowship, where she continued to worship and serve. If you wish to give a memorial in her memory, please send it to Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL 36104.
As per her wishes, Donna is to be cremated with the family handling their own service.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with arrangements.
