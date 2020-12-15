PAXTON — Donna J. Singleton, 80, of Paxton, formerly of Roberts, passed away at 1:13 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held at Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donna was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Paxton, the daughter of Odis and Grace M. Walters Breeden. She married Lonnie D. Singleton on Dec. 23, 1966, at Methodist Parsonage in Roberts. He preceded her in death July 21, 1984.
She is survived by one niece, Jean Quick, and niece-in-law, Marlene Fuoss.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lonnie; and sister, Anna Breeden Stephens.
Donna spent her childhood in Roberts and graduated from Robert-Thawville High School in 1958. She was a member of Roberts United Methodist Church. Donna was a teller at Roberts State Bank for over 42 years.
She enjoyed word searches, puzzles and reading.
Memorials may be made to the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Roberts, Ramp Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared at baierfuneralservices.com.