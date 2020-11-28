TOLONO — Donna Marie Skinner, 66, of Tolono passed away at 6:19 a.m. Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Skinner was born Dec. 31, 1953, in Tuscola, a daughter of Don and Marie Steele Skinner. She is survived by a son, Justin (Elizabeth) Gordon of Georgetown, Ky.; three granddaughters, Adalyn, Cora and Maggie Gordon; significate other, Mark Pendleton of Tolono; and siblings, Jon Skinner, Fan (Eddie) Thornburg and Bailey (Penny) Skinner, all of Martinsville.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Profit, and her parents.
She was employed for 30 years at the University of Illinois. She loved to fish, camp and spend time with her granddaughters and dog. She also enjoyed her garden, canning and driving around looking at Christmas lights.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may also be given at freesefh.com.