TUSCOLA — Donna Fern Thode, 89, of Tuscola passed away at 7:10 a.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at the Tuscola Health Care Center in Tuscola.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the St. John's Cemetery one mile north of Broadlands.
Donna was born July 19, 1930, in Champaign County, the daughter of Ray Walter Thode and Grace Fern (Hall) Thode.
Surviving are her brother, Paul G. (Janice) Thode of Broadlands; her twin brother, Donald R. (Dorris) Thode of Tuscola; and a sister, Rachel M. (Don) DuFour of Ferndale, Wash. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Donna and her siblings were all born and raised on the family farm near Broadlands. She attended Allerton High School and graduated in 1949.
In 1968, Donna moved to Tuscola and was employed as a cook at the Jarman Hospital in Tuscola until it closed and was then a cook at the Tuscola Nursing Home for several years until retirement. She spent many hours as a volunteer at the Douglas County Museum in Tuscola.
Donna enjoyed keeping albums of family and friends’ pictures and events, sewing, quilting and visiting with friends and family.
Memorial donations may be made to Carle Hospice or to the Douglas County Museum.