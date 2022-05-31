TUSCOLA — Donnabelle Maris Nonamaker, 95, of Tuscola passed away peacefully at 11:59 p.m. Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Arcola Health Care Center, Arcola.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1926, and raised in Tuscola, the youngest of four children. Her parents were Robert and Beulah Campbell Maris. Her family home was located where Brookstone Estates is now located. She attended Tuscola schools through high school and had many fond memories and stories of her close friendships during those years. She deeply loved her grandma, Nancy Sailor Campbell.
At the age of 19, she traveled to Colorado, where she met her husband. She married Ardeen R. Nonamaker on Feb. 6, 1948, in Denver, Colo. They eventually settled in Greeley, Colo., where they started a business and raised a family. They loved the Rocky Mountains, where they had many wonderful family picnics and vacations. In later years, they moved to Loveland, Colo., where they could see the Rockies right out their kitchen window. After her husband’s death on Aug. 4, 2005, she returned to Tuscola to live out her final years.
One of her great pleasures in life was nature. She loved dogs and animals, plants and gardens, and spent a lot of time watching the various critters that scampered about outside her windows.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Jim) McNay of Sterling, Colo., and Karen Brigando of Petaluma, Calif.; grandchildren, Heather (Rick) Lechman, Michael (Melanie) McNay, Terra (Brent) Brigando and Kaila (Nick) Brigando; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Carter, Ben and Rory, with two on the way. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including Dr. Charles (Karen) Maris of Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ross C. Maris, George O. Maris and Harold F. Maris; and son-in-law, Arthur Brigando.
The family wishes to especially thank her devoted and loving caregiver, Bonnie Rogers of Tuscola. They also want to thank the staff of Arcola Health Care Center and Transitions Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Douglas County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 192, Tuscola, IL 61953.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Tuscola Township Cemetery. No visitation will be held.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.