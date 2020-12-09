ALVARADO, Texas — Donny L. Wilson, 61, of Alvarado, Texas, formerly of Champaign, passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at New Generation Christian Fellowship, 1401 W. John St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Pastor Jordan Simmons.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign. Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will be strictly enforced.