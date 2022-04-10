Donovan Lee Holmes, 21, of Urbana passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
He was born Aug. 1, 2000, in Urbana, the son of Joy Holmes (Johnson) and Bret Fry. He attended Urbana schools and graduated from Urbana High School in 2018.
He was the first grandchild in both families; our Donovan was the recipient of much love and attention. His sweet smile and loving manner endeared him to all those around him. As he grew, his fun-loving sense of humor grew as well.
He loved to make the people around him laugh. He cared so much about other people. He always did what was right even when he didn't like it.
He enjoyed cooking, hiking, camping in the wooded outdoors and playing video games.
Donovan is survived by his mom, Joy, and his friend and stepdad, Jeremy Johnson; two brothers, Tyler and Logan Johnson; two sisters, Ella Johnson and Brook Fry; his grandparents John and June Holmes; his grandmother Kay Machula (John); his grandmother Debbie Johnson; four aunts, Chelsea Johnson, Amy (Ken) Holland, Jordan (Tim) Gillins and Heather (Jeremy) Holmes; and eight cousins, Carter, Sam, Ben, Henry, Ava, Alexis, Annika, and Adelyn.
Donovan was preceded in death by his dad and an uncle, Jeremy Holmes.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with Pastor C.W. Greer officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family of Joy Johnson.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.