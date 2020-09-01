CHAMPAIGN — Dora N. Pope, daughter of Vernon Pope and Dora Pope-Duff, was born on Aug. 21, 1947, in French Camp, Miss. She was one of 14 children and is survived by four brothers and seven sisters.
Dora was called home on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Dora had a strong faith in God and was an active member of Salem Baptist Church for many years, where she served on several committees, including president of the Pastor’s Anniversary Committee.
She was a beautician for many years and worked as an in-home caregiver for Family Services of Champaign County. Most of all, she was a full-time mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She leaves a legacy of loving memories to be cherished by her children, Sonya (Jay) Santos of Savoy, Virni (Leon) Bryson of Champaign, Louis Thatch II of Tampa, Fla., and Brandee Thatch of Champaign; 10 grandchildren, Hali Balint, Kendall Broome, Jhaeda Thatch, Aliya Savage, Cy Blakeney, Xoeii Thatch, Miya Bryson, Chloee Gloder and Rauston Williams; and three great-grandchildren, Meeah Balint-Dearing, Isis Gradney and Peyton Taylor.
Her hobbies included reading and studying her Bible, gardening, listening to music and cooking Thanksgiving and Sunday dinners. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to laugh and have a good time. She had friends throughout the community and never knew a stranger.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Pope and Dora Pope-Duff; two brothers, Theodore Robinson and James Pope; and sister, Betty Gouard.
A celebration of life will commence at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., Champaign, IL 61820, with Pastor Claude E. Shelby officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow after at Mount Hope Cemetery. Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Due to CDC regulations, attendance restrictions will be enforced.