CHAMPAIGN — Doreen Kay Spencer, 81, of Champaign died at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, Urbana, with the funeral ceremony to begin promptly after. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Mrs. Spencer was born July 24, 1940, in Champaign, a daughter of Grover and Clara Bell (Dyson) Warren. She married Norman Spencer Sr. on Sept. 15, 1957, in Champaign.
Surviving are one sister, Marti Ashby of Champaign; one daughter, Debbi Spencer of Villa Grove; one son, Norman “Skip” (Kim) Spencer Jr. of Sadorus; five grandchildren, Stacy (Broc) Walker, Lindsay Engstrom, Jacob (Anthony D’Agostino) Spencer, Dani (Jake) Swigart and Kelsey Engstrom; and seven great-grandchildren, Haylee Trammel, Tyler, Natalee and Lily Walker, Braydon Day, Levi Harden, and Remi Swigart.
She was an honorary mom and grandma to many others who are much deserving of special mention.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and one sister.
She worked for the Salvation Army until retirement.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice, as she was a supporter of many. Condolences may be offered at rennerwikoffchapel.com.