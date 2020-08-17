MAHOMET — Doris Jean Ark, 88, of Mahomet, formerly of Fisher, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 1:15 a.m. at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Doris was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Bellflower, a daughter of Roy and Mary Franklin. Doris graduated from Fisher High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale G. Ark on Aug. 21, 1951 in Danville, Ind. They were happily married for 64 years and farmed in the Fisher area for over 45 years and Dewey area prior to Fisher. Dale preceded her in death in 2016.
Surviving is her sister, Belinda Sue (Charles) Hoffman of St. Joseph; nieces Debra Jean (Gary) Allen of Rantoul and Brenda Sue (William) Duncan of Ogden; nephew Briand Dale (Mindy) Reynolds of St. Joseph; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private graveside service was held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Bellflower Township Cemetery with immediate family. Rev. Jimmie Cook of Fisher officiated. Memorials may be made to the Vineyard Church in Urbana or the American Heart Association. Memories may be shared at lambyoung fh.com.