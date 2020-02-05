ARCOLA — Doris Amelia Atteberry, 82, of Arcola passed away at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Arcola Health Care Center.
A memorial service celebrating Doris’ life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Arcola United Methodist Church. Pastor Matt Stump will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in New Haven, Ind. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Doris was born on Oct. 1, 1937, in Champaign County. She was a daughter of Johnny Walter and Nellie M. (Auld) Lewis. She married Curtis L. Atteberry on June 23, 1954, in Oakley. He passed away on Nov. 23, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Don Atteberry and his wife Amy of Speedway, Ind., and Keith Atteberry and his wife Jeanine of Fort Wayne, Ind.; four grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Shufflebarger of Austin, Texas, John Atteberry of Indianapolis, Ind., Hillery (Josh) Scott of Fort Wayne, Ind., and James Ryan (Amy) Johnson Sr. of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nine great-grandchildren, Linus, Basil, Zelda, Travin, Lucy, Charlotte, Ryan, Marie and Jude; one sister, Marjorie Mosbarger of Atwood; and two sisters-in-law, Anita Thomas of Cuba, Ill., and Jean Phipps of Del Valle, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Leland Atteberry; and two brothers, Delbert Lewis and Fredrick Lewis.
Doris graduated third in her class from Tuscola High School in 1955. She attended the University of Illinois. She has been in the income tax preparation field for over 60 years; for the past 30 years, she has been self-employed.
Doris was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church, Arcola Foundation, Douglas County Museum and the Red Hat Club. She was also a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening and antiquing. She always looked forward to traveling with Curtis and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola Foundation or the Arcola United Methodist Church.