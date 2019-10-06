MAHOMET — Doris J. Beckett, 93, died at 2:01 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019, at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
In accordance with family wishes, Doris will be cremated and there will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church of Mahomet, with the Rev. Pat Murphy officiating. There will be no visitation, but friends are encouraged to join the family at Millie's on Prairieview Road for lunch after the service. Her ashes will be buried in a private service at a later date.
Doris was born on March 5, 1926, in Champaign, a daughter of Roy and Sylvia (Zike) Stirewalt. She married Roy Beckett on May 28, 1948, in Monticello. He died on June 17, 1988.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Wallace of Martha's Vineyard, Mass., and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three children, Jack, David and Nancy; one grandson, Arthur; one brother; and two sisters.
