BLOOMFIELD, Ind. — Doris Margaret Boring, 92, of Bloomfield, Ind., went to heaven to meet her Lord and savior on Friday (Jan. 10, 2020), surrounded by her family, after a short stay at the IU Health Hospice House.
She was born July 23, 1927, in Philo, to Ralph and Hazel (Davis) Mast. Doris was married to the love of her life, her husband of almost 27 years, Walter G. Boring, on May 29, 1946.
Doris was a member of the Bloomfield United Methodist Church in Bloomfield and a charter member and leader of the “Senior Lunch Bunch." She retired from NSWC Crane in 1989 as a budget analyst. After retirement, she sold Avon and spent time with her grandchildren. She was the breakfast spot not only for her grandchildren but for many of their friends.
Family left to cherish her memory include four daughters, Charlotte Stoker of Anderson, Ind., Janet Hood of Normal and Diane (Steve) Campbell and Cindi (Dennis) Hamilton, both of Bloomfield; one son, Bill (Virgie) Boring of Newark, Ohio; grandchildren, Pamela (William) Konopa of Anderson, Bryon (Elaine) Stoker of Santa Fe, Tenn., Jason Hood of Greenborough, Mont., Christopher Hood of Normal, Stephanie (Greg) Parsley, Jessica Hall and Chad (Brittney) Campbell, all of Bloomfield, Lindsey Hamilton (Michael Riggins) of Odon, Ind., Emily (Kyle) Koons of Worthington, Ind., and Macey Boring of Newark, Ohio; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. She also has one brother, Paul (Jean) Mast, one sister-in-law, Pat Mast, both of Champaign, and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; mother- and father-in-law; husband, Walter G. Boring; one brother, Neal Mast; one great-granddaughter, Samantha Konopa; and sister-in-law, Agnes Boring, with whom she was very close.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jenkins Funeral Home, Bloomfield, Ind., and from 1 p.m. until the hour of service Tuesday. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Jenkins Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Roach officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Bloomfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bloomfield United Methodist Church or the IU Health Bloomington Hospice House.
All arrangements were entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Online condolences and memories can be shared at jenkinsfuneralhomes.com.