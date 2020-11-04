CHAMPAIGN — Doris M. Chapman Colbert, 98, of Champaign died at 10:15 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
Doris was born Dec. 17, 1921, in Cerro Gordo, a daughter of James Edward and Daisy B. Schultz Chapman. She married Lewis S. Colbert on June 24, 1942, in Champaign. He died in July 1976.
Survivors include one daughter, Nancy (Craig) Stinson of Champaign; son-in-law, Paul Benson of Champaign; grandchildren, Gary Benson (Dianne) of Denver, Jill (Jake) Tipton of Cary, N.C., Jeff (Aeimee) Stinson of Ellensberg, Wash., Mark (Jessie) Stinson of Mahomet, Matthew (Noelle) Stinson of Champaign and Amy (Nick) Crompton of Champaign; 12 great-grandchildren; and one niece, Linda (Erwin) Arends of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sheryl Colbert Benson in 2005; one brother, Donald Chapman; and one sister, Mildred Chapman.
Doris graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1940 and Illinois Commercial College in 1942. She worked as a financial secretary at First United Methodist Church in Champaign for 22 years until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1948 and was very active in its Dorcus Women’s Circle and Florence Northcot Guild. She was also active in PTA at South Side, Edison and Champaign High School, as well as the Carle Auxiliary. She was past president and longtime member of CU Community Women’s Club. She loved participating in church activities, volunteer work and family time together.
Doris was an avid Illinois basketball fan.
Funeral services will be private. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).