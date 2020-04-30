MONTICELLO — Doris Jean Cresap, 85, of Monticello passed away at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Doris was born on May 13, 1934, in Flora, the daughter of Albert and Nancy (Blair) Bailey. She married Walter Max Cresap on Sept. 21, 1956, in Monticello. He passed away Feb. 18, 2018.
Doris is survived by her son, Walter M. Cresap Jr. (Trudy) of Monticello; daughters, Jean Bennett (Robert) of Cisco, Nancy Bennett (Randy) of Cisco and Martha Plummer (Barry) of Bement; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Inez, Foy, Ivan, Orren, Terrence, Blaine, Eleanor, Elma, Lois and Darrell.
Doris was a bookkeeper and day care provider. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and needlepoint and loved taking care of little kids.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with interment in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home Halcyon Unit or Tatman Village.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.