BROCTON — Doris Marie (Gregory) Dailey, 91, of Brocton passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at The Villas of Holly Brook assisted living facility, Charleston.
Mrs. Dailey was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Anderson County, Ky., to the late Everett Louis and Lula Mae (Gillis) Gregory. She had five sisters, Ruby Gregory, Ethel Franklin, Elizabeth Keeling, Margie McHenry and Audrey Gritton; and four brothers, William Gregory, Floyd Gregory, Carl Gregory and Paul Gregory. A niece, Ann Randall, grew up with the family and was like a sister. All preceded her in death.
Mrs. Dailey married Emmett D. Dailey on Nov. 2, 1946, in Paris, Ill. He passed in 2009.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Larry) Coombes of Byron and Connie (Chuck) Hendry of Oakland. Grandchildren are Cara Roberts of Byron, Christi Saupp of Plainfield, Ind., Holly Coombes of Aurora and Craig Hendry of Bethany. Mrs. Dailey had 10 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Dailey was an avid gardener, seamstress, painter and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Dailey was a member of Brocton Christian Church but also attended Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Kansas.
A private family graveside service will be held at Payne Cemetery, Brocton, on Saturday, Aug. 22. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.