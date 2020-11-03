CATLIN — Doris Tucker Dalida, 94, of Catlin, formerly of Georgetown, passed away Friday (Oct. 30, 2020) at the home of her daughter, with whom she had lived for 2½ years.
Doris was born on Jan. 19, 1926, in Georgetown, to Jesse A. and Daisy (Smith) Tucker, both deceased. She was united in marriage to Joseph Dalida on June 14, 1947, until his passing on June 26, 2007.
Those who loved her and will miss her include her daughter, JoAnn (Greg) Dalida-Wilson of Catlin; son, Randy (Tammy) Dalida of New Castle, Ind.; granddaughters, Michelle (John) Vice of Oceanside, N.Y., Dr. Melissa Harrier of Greenwood, Ind., Hannah Elaine Dalida of Bloomington, Ind., and Sarah Grace (nee “Izzy”) Dalida of New Castle; grandson, Zachary Wilson of Chicago; great-granddaughters, Alexandra and Addison Vice; brother, Robert Tucker of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; many nieces and nephews; several friends; her “other” daughter, Susie Ringer Wigginton; special longtime friend and caregiver, Suzanne Fisher; and beloved cats, Daisy and Luna.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond (Rosella) Tucker and Kenneth (Helen) Tucker; sisters, Beulah (Ray) Nale, Goldie (Donald) Stimac, Maxine (Dick) Yates, Jessie (Kenneth) Parker, LeVee (Don) Ehlenfeld, just this past July, her twin and special sister, Dorothy Tucker Bouton, and Ann (Henry) Schlager; sister-in-law, Carol Tucker; and brother-in-law, John (Bernice) Dalida.
Doris worked at Szilagis’ Grocery, Grab-It-Here Grocery and the IGA, all in Georgetown. She loved to read, sing and garden. She was a wonderful cook and housekeeper, and she wrote beautiful poems. She enjoyed puzzles, playing Rook with her twin sister and caregiver, or playing dominos frequently with her daughter, granddaughters, son-in-law and grandson. Doris loved to hike in the woods; go birdwatching, as she loved birds; and would sit in her chair by the window to watch hummingbirds, butterflies and flowers. She loved nature and would walk around the horn in Georgetown at least once a day in all kinds of weather, with her friend since junior high, Frances Ellis. The two of them would ride long distances on their bikes, continuing well into their 70s.
The family would like to thank her Carle doctors who cared for her through the years, as well as her Carle Hospice North Team, Marge, Andrea, Traci and Rick.
Private family services will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Pastor James Blue and Phil Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to Forest Glen County Preserve or Carle Hospice Care. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.