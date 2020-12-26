DANVILLE — Doris Irene Davis, 97, of Danville passed away at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 22, 2020) at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Danville.
Doris was born on Jan. 17, 1923, in the little community of Bourbon, the daughter of William and Mae (Mullins) Kroll. She married Joseph E. Davis on Sept. 23, 1949, in Danville. Joe preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2008.
Doris is survived by one son, Joseph E. Davis Jr. of Danville; one sister, Joyce Strack of Tuscola; one brother, Charles Kroll of Atwood; along with several nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Marjorie Simmons and Helen Flanagan; and four brothers, Floyd Kroll, Ed Kroll, David Kroll and Norman (Billy) Kroll.
Doris attended Bourbon Baptist Church in her childhood years. She graduated from Arthur High School in 1941 and then moved to Danville in 1942, where she began working at Steel Grip Glove Factory, sewing welding gloves to support the war effort. She left Steel Grip in 1962 just before Joe Jr. was born. She later volunteered as the librarian at Cannon Grade School in Danville while Joe Jr. attended school there. Doris loved to read and loved to go fishing. She always looked forward to the annual June vacation trip to Eagle River, Wis. She also very much looked forward to the annual Kroll family reunion.
In her years at the nursing home, she loved to sit outside and look at the flowers. And when it came to nursing home bingo, you didn’t do anything to distract her; she was there to win!
Her son, Joe Jr., would like to thank the ENTIRE staff at Colonial Manor Nursing Home for the excellent care they gave Doris during her 10 years there. Not only did they take excellent care of Doris, but they also took excellent care of him, just like family!
A private family service will be held Monday, Dec. 28, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Visitation will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the funeral home. Visitation will also be open for one hour the following day from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Doris’ name to the Colonial Manor Nursing Home Activities Fund. Please join Doris’ family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.