Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.