VILLA GROVE — Doris "Dodie" E. Bretz, 86, of Villa Grove died at 10:17 a.m. Monday (April 5, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dodie was born on July 5, 1934, in Urbana, to Ernie and Opal (Burk) Combs. She married Paul Bretz on Jan. 4, 1953, in Villa Grove.
She is survived by three children, Tom (Ruth) Bretz of Villa Grove, Joyce Bretz of Camargo and Sue (David) Yerxa of Woodland Hills, Calif.; six grandchildren, Rachel (Andy) DeWitt of Villa Grove, Tim (Mandy) Bretz of Villa Grove, Jon Bretz of Villa Grove, Thomas “Ted” Yerxa of Woodland Hills, Dani Yerxa of Woodland Hills and Juli Jobe of Camargo; and one great-grandchild, Zachariah DeWitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Dodie was a kindergarten teacher aide for several years in Villa Grove. She was elected and spent 12 years as the Camargo township supervisor and also sold real estate for 20 years. While working those jobs, she was always a homemaker as well. Dodie loved her family and always kept in contact with her nieces and nephews. Her and her husband, Paul, were married for over 68 years.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Mr. Ted Shearer officiating. Burial will follow in Murdock Cemetery. The visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.