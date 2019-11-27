Champaign — Doris Ellen Pagel, 78, of Champaign passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
She was born Nov. 27, 1940, in Decatur, the daughter of John and Lourine (Sidwell) Chenoweth. She married Herman Pagel on April 20, 1968.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Herman; daughters Mary Beth (Wesley) Meyers of Champaign, Ellen (Gary) Funburg of Pana, and Tracy (Darrien) Madson of Cayuga, Ind.; son Stephen (Deborrah) Pagel of Tolono; five grandchildren, Dustin (Kerra) Meyers, Erin (Terry) Meehan, Whitney Meyers, Tarah Brown, and Nathen (Courtney) Brown; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan West of Shelbyville, Carol McCartney of Pittsfield; sister-in-law Jacque Chenoweth; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Harold, Johnny, Michael, and Richard; brother-in-law Vernell West; and sister-in-law Joyce Chenoweth.
Doris graduated from Argenta High School in 1958 and Eastern Illinois University in 1962 with a degree in education. She taught at Lottie Switzer Elementary School in Champaign for five years and later ran an in-home daycare for 26 years. Doris and Herman spent over 20 years as vendors at the Gordyville Flea Market and made many friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reading, and knitting.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m on Monday, Dec. 2, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a one-hour visitation prior to services. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
