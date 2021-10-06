ST. JOSEPH — Doris Hamilton, 91, of St. Joseph passed away at 8:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 4, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. David Barcus will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be held Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Doris was born May 4, 1930, in Charleston, the daughter of Leonard and Lela (Orr) Archer. She married Harold Hamilton on Oct. 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 1980.
She is survived by her children, Lana (Randy) Wolken of St. Joseph and Harold (Diana) Hamilton of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Kurt Simmons) Hamilton, Chaley (Ryan) Hausle, Kristi Mitchell and Brad (Stacey) Wolken; and nine great-grandchildren, Brianna, Brody, Holden, Ethan, Evan, Grant, Garrett, Chase and Blake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Doris enjoyed car rides in the country, especially around the Homer Lake area. She was a member of the St. Joseph Women's Auxiliary Club. Most of all, Doris enjoyed her grandchildren and attending their activities.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice or the St. Joseph American Legion. Online condolences may be left at freesefh.com.