CHAMPAIGN — Doris D. Hershbarger, 97, passed away Wednesday (June 8, 2022), in Mattoon.
She was born in Dana to John and Jennie Meils. In 1947, she married James E. Hershbarger in Detroit.
James and Doris met in Bloomington while he was attending Wesleyan University and she was working at State Farm Insurance. She also worked at Colwell Printing in Champaign.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Susan; son-in-law, Dennis; and grandchildren, Leslie, Douglas and Stephanie, all from California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters and two brothers.
As a longtime member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, she was active in afternoon circle groups (The Stitchers) and dinners at the church.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's church. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.