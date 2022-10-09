CHAMPAIGN — Doris Ann Higgins, 91, went home to Jesus on Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022).
Doris was born to Claude and Norma (Davis) Williamson on July 24, 1931, in Murphysboro. On Dec. 11, 1950, she married William "Bill” E. Higgins. He preceded her in death.
Doris earned her real estate license in 1969 and worked as a Realtor until her retirement in 2016. During her 47-year career, she served as president of the Champaign County Association of Realtors, president of Hunt & Associates, and president of Devonshire Residential Realty. She was awarded Realtor Emeritus in 2010.
Doris was a member of First Baptist Church at Savoy, where she served two terms as deaconess. In addition to her love of her church and bible study group, Doris explored many interests over the course of her life. In 1967, she was a member of the Illinois Women’s Bowling Association championship team. In 1971, her bowling team won the International Women’s Bowling Congress Open Division in Atlanta, Ga. Nearly 5,000 teams participated in this competition.
Doris also had a passion for golf. She was a charter member of Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, where she was elected to the first board of directors. At Lincolnshire Fields, she earned nine golf championships and had four holes in one.
Doris and Bill were very active in the University of Illinois athletic program, especially the women’s volleyball and women’s basketball teams. She frequently traveled with those two teams and sold homes to many University of Illinois coaches. She held a lifetime membership in the University of Illinois President’s Council.
Doris was also a mentor with the CU 1-to-1 Mentoring Program. She was very attached to her mentee, Nokota Campe, a senior at Urbana High School, whom she began mentoring when Nokota was in fifth grade.
Doris was dedicated and loyal to her church, her family, and her friends. Her faithfulness, independence, sense of humor, ambition, and willingness to help anyone in need was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law (John), niece (Nancy), nephew (Michael), and grandson-in-law (Joshua). She is survived by her sister, Mary Catlin; daughter, Jeri Lynn (Ret. Army Col. Samuel) Murrow; son, Stephen William Higgins (Shawna Scherer); niece Karen Robb; nephew, Billy Catlin; grandchildren, Christina Berneking, Jennifer (Oblio) Sangster, Erik (Richard) Hauk-Higgins, Leslie Figueroa (Chris), Rachael Higgins, Lauren Buehler, and Madelyn Scherer; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church at Savoy at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Graveside services will follow at approximately 12 p.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta. Memorials can be made to the CU 1-to-1 Mentoring Program.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).