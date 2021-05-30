ST. JOSEPH — Doris M. Hoveln, 87, of St. Joseph passed away at 2:35 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Reflections Memory Care, Savoy.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph. Pastor Andrew Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Ogden, the daughter of Howard and Ellen (Orr) Jacobs. She married George Hoveln on Dec. 28, 1952, in Ogden. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2005.
She is survived by four children, Sharon (Ralph) Brown of Naperville, Carol (Keith) Watson of Wausau, Wis., Keith (Lynne) Hoveln of Sidney and Donna (Mark) Luedke of Broadlands; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Ann) Jacobs of Bowling Green, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald, Larry, Charles; and two sisters, Wilma Bensyl and Vivian Wood.
Doris was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. She worked at the University of Illinois as a bookkeeper at the Illini Union, retiring in 1989.
She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, sewing and cooking. Doris also had a green thumb.
Memorials may be made to Kopmann Cemetery or Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.