ROCKY POINT, N.C. — Doris Jean Howie, 90, of Tilton passed away Sunday (March 13, 2022) at her daughter’s home in Rocky Point, N.C.
She was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Fithian, to parents Marvin and Alice Hackney. They preceded her in death. She graduated from Sidell High School with the Class of 1949.
Doris married Harold Howie in July 1958 in Danville. They spent a wonderful 57 years together before his passing in 2015. Doris is also reunited in death with her son, EJ Fellers; siblings, Marjorie Elston, Harley Hackney and Wanda Westfall; and good friend, Terry Cramer.
Doris worked at Chuckle’s Candy for 12 years and then Quaker Oats for another 22 years before her eventual retirement. Though retired, Doris kept busy and on the move until very recently. She and Harold enjoyed annual trips to Myrtle Beach for 38 years. She collected salt and pepper shakers and loved cooking, particularly noodles. She looked forward to cooking for the Tilton Senior Christmas Dinner each year when she could share some her famous noodles.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Debbie (William) McNair of Rocky Point, and son, Marty (Lee) Fellers of Gulf Breeze, Fla. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Laura (Shawn) Osborne, Angie (Bob) Lemeire, Amy Jo Fellers, Melissa (Doug) Latoz, Andy (Heather) Thomas, Kimberly (Brian) York, Suzanne (Zemery) Woodruff and Ted Meeker III; stepgrandchildren, Willie McNair, Jason McNair, Ed Miller, Seth Miller, James Miller, Dennis Miller and Tomi King; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Layton, Ellery, Marin, Chance, Taylor, Jackson, Sutton, Colton, Joshua, Ryleigh, Kinsley, Lauren, Savanna and Nathaniel; and great-great-grandchildren, Allisen and Phoenix. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; their love filled her with joy.
Her siblings, Norma Zimmerman, Charlotte Peddycourt and David Hackney, also survive her, as well as good friends Robin Elliot and Marilyn Snead and her special nephew, Cary (Cathy) Howie. To say she will be missed is an understatement.
Doris’ family would like to extend a special thanks to Pam and Jerry Alcorn, Ray and Sandy Howie, Tammy Long and CNA Sarah Harris for the wonderful care shown to Doris prior to her passing.
Visitation will take place on Monday, March 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A funeral service celebrating her life will take place on Tuesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to Harold in Sunset Memorial Park following services.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Samaritan’s Purse. Please join Doris’ family in sharing pictures, video and memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.