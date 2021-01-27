BUCKLEY — Doris King, 93, of Buckley passed away at 5:25 a.m. Monday (Jan. 25, 2021) at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Private funeral services will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Onarga Township Cemetery, Onarga. Baier Family Funeral Services, Buckley, is handling arrangements. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley.
Doris was born on April 6, 1927, in Onarga, the daughter of Ernest and Sophia Remmers Cupp. She married Don King on Aug. 23, 1945. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2010.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Ben) Schultz and Peggy (Tom) Wyatt; a son, Tedd (Ramona) King; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Steve) Daugherty, John (Karri) Schultz, Mark (Shari) Schultz, Doug Wyatt, Amy Wyatt, Brian (Jessica) King and Brendan King; 13 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James Cupp, Lester Cupp and Delmar Cupp; and one sister, Goldie Cupp Kincade.
She attended Onarga Grade School and graduated in 1945 from Onarga High School. In 1955, she and Don started an insurance agency in Buckley. After selling the business to her son in 1994, she continued working in the insurance business. She loved the work. Her actual retirement from working was in 2020.
Doris loved to entertain, especially in December with her home beautifully decorated. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church since her marriage to Don in 1945 and was a member of St. John’s Ladies Aid for many years. Doris enjoyed life, especially her family and friends, such as the coffee group and card-playing groups.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, St. John Lutheran School, Christ Lutheran High School or an organization of the donor's choice.