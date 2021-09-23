CISSNA PARK — Doris M. Knapp, 96, of Cissna Park passed away Monday (Sept. 20, 2021) at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1924, in Rantoul, a daughter of Everett and Nelle (Rusk) Williams. Doris married Melvin A. Knapp in Peoria on Sept. 27, 1941, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 1995.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include three daughters, Joyce (Skip) Gharst of Loda, Gloria (Randy) Feder of Florence, Ky., and Connie (Hector) Medina of Houston, Texas; one son, Robert Knapp of Cissna Park; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park, with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, also at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Church or the Knapp Burn Foundation. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park. Please share a memory of Doris at knappfuneralhomes.com.