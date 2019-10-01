URBANA — Doris Jeanne Kirkpatrick Lain was born in St. Joseph Township, Champaign County, a daughter of Edith Josephine and Lysle Albert Kirkpatrick. She went to school in Sidney, and attended the University of Illinois, graduating from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She married Garrie Lee Lain in December 1949. He died in February 1967 after a sudden illness. Doris passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, in Urbana at the age of 92. She will be interred in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, next to Garrie.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ilene; and brother, Glenn. She is survived by her nephew, Aaron Booher; nieces, Pam McCall and Cindy Kuykendall Rott; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Arizona who loved her very much.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the home of her dear friend, Atron Regen. All friends and family are welcome.
Doris began her career as an accountant for the University of Illinois, ultimately founding her own business, Lain Accounting Services. One of her clients confessed that Doris had done his taxes for 46 years. She had a keen sense of detail and was a long-time member of Independent Accountants Association of Illinois. She retired in 2018 at the age of 91.
Doris was a 50-year member of General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a 40-year member of Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs, and a volunteer at the Danville VA. She was active in her sorority. She participated on every committee and held every office imaginable in the organizations she joined. She was a tireless and dependable member.
Doris was a faithful correspondent and a fiercely loyal friend. She gave quiet support and sound advice to those around her. Her calm, grace and dignity will be greatly missed.
