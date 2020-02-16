DANVILLE — Doris Mae Lemaire, 92, of Danville passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville, surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Adam Harmon officiating. Following services, Doris will be laid to rest in Spring Hill Cemetery, beside her husband, Robert.
Doris was born April 12, 1927, in Danville, to Edward and Della Mae (Preau) Hargan. She attended Douglas Grade School and Danville High School, graduating in 1945, and went on to attend Brown Business College. In her younger years, Doris was president of the PTA at Roselawn Elementary School, an active volunteer for the American Cancer Society, a member of the Junior Women’s Club of Danville and a Brownie leader during her girls’ time in the troop.
She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed supporting Danville Tennis, Danville Symphony Orchestra, local Red Mask plays and the Balloon Classic. They could be found at almost every Illini football and basketball game, as well as every Danville Symphony Orchestra concert, as they were season ticket holders to all three. The two enjoyed ballroom dancing and country western dancing, and the exhibits and art of Florida, Michigan, Chicago and Indianapolis.
Both Doris and Bob were so proud of Danville and enjoyed watching it grow and thrive. Doris also helped Bob operate the Lemaire Sign Co., doing books and payroll, until it closed in 2000.
Doris married Robert Lemaire on June 22, 1947, and the couple shared almost 66 years of marriage before his passing on March 2, 2013.
She leaves behind her daughters, Nancy (William “Jim”) Kuras and Lou Ann (Chris) Lemaire-Pyle; grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Toler, Jenny (Derek) Coon, Brett (April) Kuras and Leo (River Middaugh) Lemaire-Pyle; and eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Joshua, Ty, Kylee, Brady, EllyAsa, Annaleah and Kaisson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; sister, Freda Taylor; brothers, Leo, Leslie, George and Louis Hargan; and many beloved pets throughout the years.
Memorials may be made to the Danville Symphony Orchestra, Danville Humane Society or Central Christian Church. Messages and memories may be left on our website at KrugerCoanPape.com, or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.