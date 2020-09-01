FARMER CITY — Doris Mae Kelly, 93, of Farmer City passed away peacefully on Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City. A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, with Pastor Sandi Hire officiating.
Doris was born Jan. 22, 1927, in New Holland, to John and Lorine Langeneahn Semple.
Doris is survived by her children, Steve (Becky) Barrow, Stanley Barrow, Sharyl Shaffer and Sara Kay Bailey; grandchildren, Beth (John) Judge, Brian (Laura) Barrow, David Kirby, Thysha (Levi) Choate, Alex Shaffer, Heidi Haynes, Ace Lowery, Luck Lowery, Matt (Brendah) Brault and Melinda Brault; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Semple; and sister-in-law, Barbara Semple.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Robert Barrow, together they had three sons, George Bailey, together they had two daughters, and Kenneth Kelly; son, Spencer Barrow; two grandsons, Robert Barrow and Todd Lowery; and two brothers, Daryl and Donald Semple.
She attended Fairland Country school and graduated from New Holland High School in 1945. Doris owned and operated The Blossom Shop in Farmer City from 1954 to 1978. She then traveled the United States with her husband, Kenneth, delivering conversion vans from Elkhart, Ind., until she retired in 1983. Doris was a lifelong member of Farmer City United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Farmer City VFW Post 6190 Auxiliary; Farmer City American Legion Unit 55 Auxiliary; and was an original founder of the Farmer City Garden Club.
Doris was a wonderful, strong, loving woman who will be missed by many.