ATWOOD — Doris Maxine Selle, 89, of Greeley, Colo., formerly of Atwood, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at home in the Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Greeley.
Burial and graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, with Dr. Lanny Faulkner officiating.
Maxine was born on Jan. 25, 1931, in Atwood, to Ted and Olive (Neal) Jay. She married Charles “Bus” Selle on Oct. 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1997.
She is survived by two sons, Stephen (Debbie) Selle of Arvada, Colo., and Brian (Sondra) Selle of Hannibal, Mo.; one daughter, Ann (Jim) Blush of Eaton, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Matt (Jen) Selle, Brooke (Ted) Geraghty, Brandon (Amber) Selle, Clint (Adrienne) Selle, Rob (Lori) Blush, Justin (Leslie) Selle and Jamie (Daniel) Lombardelli; and 11 great-grandchildren, Caden Selle, Austin Lombardelli, Addison Blush, Danica Selle, Keira Selle, Brianna Blush, Sam Selle, Landon Selle, Brennan Selle, Declan Geraghty and Harrison Selle.
She is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Stephenson of Tuscola, and a brother, Art (Sonya) Jay of Findlay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister, Marlene Stalter.
Maxine graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1949. She was a longtime member of Atwood Baptist Church, where she was active in the choir, Women’s Guild, Bible study and provided special music.
She and her husband, Bus, farmed in the Ivesdale and Atwood areas for many years before their retirement. After her husband’s death, she moved to Greeley and became an active member and volunteer of the Greeley Assistance League, where she enjoyed working at the Bargain Box for many years. She was a member of Greeley Wesleyan Church (Generations Church), where she sang with the senior choir and was a longtime member of the Wednesday Women at One Bible Study.
Maxine spent many summer vacations camping with family in the mountains until 1975, when she and her husband built a vacation home near Buena Vista, Colo. They enjoyed many summers there and also many winters at Lake Okeechobee, Fla., before Bus passed away. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, singing, Bible study, painting, thrift stores and garage sales, bicycling, feeding and watching the birds and trips to the mountains.
