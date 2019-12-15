CHAMPAIGN — Doris Marie McKinney of Champaign passed away Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, with her loving husband, David McKinney, at her side. She was 84.
She is survived by her husband, David, daughter, Deborah Blaker (Michael), and son, David McKinney III, of Champaign; six grandchildren, Joshua Blaker (Marcie) of Gilbert, Ariz., Rachel Palser (Joshua) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Jeremy Blaker (Evniki) of Boston, Jennie Irwin (Benjamin) of Mesa, Ariz., and Brandon McKinney (Emily) of Champaign; and brother, Fred Stowers (Saunnie) of Columbus, Ohio. She will also be forever remembered by her five great-grandsons.
Doris was born May 29, 1935, in Newport News, Va., to Henry and Margaret Stowers. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Va. She met her husband, David, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy, and they were married Nov. 12, 1954, at the First Methodist Church in Norfolk, Va. After David was discharged from the Navy, they moved to Champaign where David was raised.
Doris worked at the United Conservation Service, USDA, until she retired after 30 years of service. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, dancing, listening to country music, watching old movies and camping in their trailer while traveling around the U.S. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
On Monday, Dec. 16, visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Morgan Memorial Home at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Doris will be laid to rest in Mount Olive Cemetery in Champaign County.
Memorial donations in memory of Doris may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research (ADR) program. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.