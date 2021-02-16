URBANA — Doris M. (Brown) Meyer, 91, of Urbana went to be with her Lord and family on Sunday morning (Feb. 14, 2021) at home in Rushville.
She was born July 30, 1929, in Urbana, the daughter of Clyde and Doris Brown. She married Arthur Meyer in Flatville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Meyer; parents; a brother, Clyde Brown; and sisters, Betty Durst, Dolores Warren and Elsie Harshbarger.
She is survived by her six children, Gary (Debbie) Meyer of Clermont, Fla., Becky (Dan) Kruidenier of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Dean Meyer of Quincy, Fla., Daniel (Pamela) Meyer of Rushviile, Joyce (Cecil) Hudson of Urbana and David Meyer of Rushville; 15 grandchildren, John Meyer, Mark Meyer, Paul Meyer, Jennifer Van Patten, Kirsten Southwell, Michael Meyer, Rachel Meyer, Neil Meyer, Orion Meyer, Issac Meyer, Noah Meyer, Daniel Hudson, Leah Caniano, Anna Meyer and Allison Meyer; 11 great-grand-children; and a sister, Lola Klitzing of Champaign.
Doris went to Urbana High School and the school of nursing at Mercy Hospital in the RN program. She was head nurse at Burnham in ICU and CCU and was a critical care nurse specialist for Dr. Lo. She then went to McKinley Hospital and became the director of nurses for the University of Illinois.
Visitation will be at Renner Wikoff Chapel from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. at Friendship Lutheran Church of Joy on Feb. 18 in Champaign. Burial to follow in Eastlawn Burial Park if weather permits.