SIDNEY — Doris Miller, 91, of Sidney passed away at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 1, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. CST Thursday, Oct. 7, at Riverside Cemetery, Brook, Ind., with Pastor John Sharp officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Miller was born Oct. 31, 1929, at Morocco, Ind., a daughter to Chauncey and Amanda Whaley Merchant. She married William C. Miller on Dec. 1, 1949, at Kentland, Ind. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1992.
Surviving are three daughters, Amanda (Mike) Shireley of Williamsport, Ind., Sherry (Rick) Gibson of La Plata, Md., and Abbie (Steve) Smith; three grandchildren, Emily (Steve) Martin of Williamsport, Becky Shireley of Spanaway, Wash., and Sam Smith of Broadlands; and three great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Katherine and Stephanie Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kenneth and Dale Merchant; and two sisters, Ruby Berry and Helen Askew.
Doris worked with her husband farming until they got in the grocery business, including the Sidney Star Market until her retirement in 1993.
She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was caring, loving and kind, but also proud to have lived independently in her own home until her death.
Memorials may be given to Missouri Synod Lutheran Seminary of Fort Wayne, Ind. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.