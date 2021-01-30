CHAMPAIGN — On Jan. 4, 2021, Doris Lucille (Moore) Sublette, 86, drew her last breath at 6:45 a.m. and became the latest angel in heaven.
She recently moved to Prescott, Wis., from Tallahassee, Fla., and had also resided in Champaign and Santa Monica, Calif.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial gifts may be made to your favorite organization.
Doris was born April 11, 1934, in Belvidere, the first child of Raymond and Mildred Moore. She grew up in Belvidere with her two younger sisters. As a graduate of Belvidere High School, she attended Park College in Missouri.
She transferred to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and, in January 1956, received her bachelor's degree from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, where she was initiated into Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi, scholastic honoraries. She later earned a master’s degree in library science at the University of Illinois.
Doris married Richard H. Sublette on Jan. 27, 1957, in Belvidere. He survives, along with her daughter, Dawn Lucille Sublette-Martinez and husband Larry of Prescott; son-in-law, Robert Peyton of Spirit Lake, Iowa; and sister, Glenda Bahling (Robert) of Belvidere.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Warren (Amanda) Peyton and children Connor and Keagan; Moriah (Jimmy) McKenna and daughter Genevieve; and Myles of Spirit Lake. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and two daughters, April, who died in 1960, and Melody Sublette Peyton, who died in 2019. Her sister, Janice, also preceded her in death.
Doris worked in social services early in her career and continued her professional life in library services. She was employed in departmental libraries at the University of Illinois before moving to the University of California, Los Angeles campus. She later moved to Tallahassee, where she completed her library career at the Florida State Environmental Protection Office. Doris always viewed her library work as a service to others.
With her quiet and unassuming demeanor, Doris endeared herself to family and friends. She was a caring, supportive woman who was willing to listen to and support others.
Wherever she lived, she participated in activities of the local United Methodist Church. Over the years, she enjoyed reading groups, playing cards, theater, movies, dining out and serving as an election judge.
Her passion was reading and learning. She had a book or magazine in her hands whenever she sat down. She devoured her books and then shared them with friends.
During retirement, she participated in the classes and activities of the program for seniors at Florida State University.
Doris was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Bakhen and Young Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.