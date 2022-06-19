URBANA — Doris “Roseann” McCartney, nee Geick, 80, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of life open house remembering Roseann will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at her daughter’s residence, 1504 Holzem Court, St. Joseph.
Roseann was born June 28, 1941, in Peoria, a daughter of Harold and Doris Geick. They preceded her in death.
Roseann is survived by four children, Holly Lovett (Brad) and Crystal McCartney (Brett Peratt), both of St. Joseph, Scott McCartney of Champaign and Heather McCartney (Morgan Gowans) of Chicago; and several grandchildren.
After receiving her bachelor's degree in education and biology from Eureka College, Roseann worked as a special-education teacher for four years in the Mattoon-Charleston area. She then moved on to the Champaign area, where she worked as a phlebotomist at Burnham Hospital and later at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine as a research technologist. Roseann was very proud that one of the projects she worked on in her decade at UI VetMed was developing a faster field-testing kit for malaria, which can be cured if caught in time. Her father had suffered from malaria during his time in the Philippines in World War II.
In her late 40s, Roseann went back to school at the University of Illinois and received a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling and worked as an employment specialist at PACE, helping physically and mentally disabled people gain job skills.
In her free time, Roseann enjoyed painting, drawing and learning about other areas of artistic endeavor. She had a beautiful singing voice and loved country and bluegrass music. Roseann was a lifelong learner, whether it be taking a writing class to gain new skills or taking up Tae Kwon Do in her 70s.
Roseann will be remembered for her humor, intelligence and kind heart that always led her toward helping others.