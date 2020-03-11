Doris Sapp Mar 11, 2020 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LONGVIEW — Doris Sapp, 87, of Longview died Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers