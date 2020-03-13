LONGVIEW — Doris Sapp, 87, of Longview died at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove.
Doris was born Aug. 27, 1932, to Clifford and Maggie (Hunt) Dobbs. She married Larry Sapp on July 22, 1950, in Sidney.
She is survived by two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Waldrop; son, Larry Sapp; her parents; and one sister.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.