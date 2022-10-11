CHAMPAIGN — Doris J. Siedler of Champaign passed away peacefully on Friday (Oct. 7, 2022) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab.
Doris was born in St. Louis on Oct. 7, 1933. She grew up in LeRoy and later attended high school in Evanston. After graduating from high school, she moved to Champaign and became a dental assistant. She married Arthur Siedler on Feb. 23, 1976.
Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Art; son, Rick Rose; granddaughters, Melia Anne Rose and Brenda Lee Rinehart; son-in-law, Craig Butler; sister, Bettye Long; and parents, George and Ola Cox.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Roxanne Butler of Cypress, Texas; son, Randall Rose of Champaign; stepdaughters, Sandy Goodner (Joe) of Springfield and Nancy Wilhite of Madison, Ala.; and stepson, William Siedler (Genie) of Eugene, Ore. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Doris was a loving, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her wonderful sense of humor and contagious laugh will never be forgotten. She will be dearly missed.
A private graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.