URBANA — Doris Silver, nee Coad, 93, of Urbana passed away Sunday (Oct. 31, 2021) at home surrounded by family.
In 1957, Doris married Frank Silver. They were married for 57 years until he passed away in 2014.
She is survived by three sons, Darryl (Susan), Alan and Dan (Karina); and three grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob and Marcus.
She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Trent, and sister, Mildred Lukens.
Also surviving are her brother, Morris Coad; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Doris spent her younger years in Rose Hill but graduated from Urbana High School in 1946. She was a telephone operator for Illinois Bell until having children. Doris loved playing cards, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, reading a good mystery and animals, particularly horses. She loved a good horse race. Most of all, Doris loved having her family around her and feeding everyone.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. A simple reception will be held there after the service. Renner-Wikoff, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Urbana or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (honoring her grandson, Trent). Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.