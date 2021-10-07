TOLONO — Doris Smalley, 97, of Tolono passed away at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5, 2021) at Arbor Rose, Tolono.
Private graveside services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Smalley was born Oct. 16, 1923, in Champaign County, a daughter to Jay and Edna Hartbank, Crannell. She married LeRoy “Hoot” Smalley on Dec. 30, 1943, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2004.
Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl (late husband Don) Empson of Urbana and Carol Smalley of Villa Grove; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren and a brother.
She farmed with her husband all of her adult life. In high school, she worked at Roberson’s Department Store, Champaign, and gave dance lessons.
Memorials may be made to the Tolono Fire Protection District. Condolences may also be given at freesefh.com.