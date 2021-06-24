PHILO — Doris Joanne Walker, 83, of Lafayette, Tenn., formerly of Philo, passed away at 6:37 p.m. Saturday (June 19, 2021) at home.
Doris was born in Tuscola on March 1, 1938, the daughter of Floyd Vice and Lorene (Martin) Wright and stepfather Gershem Wright. She married Ronald Gustafson Sr., and he passed away on July 25, 1979. She married Donald Wallace Walker, and he passed away on May 25, 2009.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Gustafson and Ronald (Gayle) Gustafson Sr.; daughters, Ginger Gustafson and Kandy (Jeff) Woodcock; grandchildren, Jasen Gustafson, Joshua Gustafson, Ronnie Gustafson, Ryan Gustafson, Travis Woodcock, Jarrad Woodcock, Shane Woodcock and Heath Woodcock; stepdaughter, Nancy (Mark) Lyman; stepson, John Walker; and special friend and caregiver, Fred Bylsma.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents and husbands.
Doris was a homemaker and ADA advocate. She was a member of the Regional Human Rights Authority for the Illinois Guardianship & Advocacy Commission. She was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Urbana. She was a birdwatcher, gardener, painter and hobbyist.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Pastor Amber Coulter will be officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25.
Memorials may be made to cancer research of your choice. Condolences may be left at renner-wikoffchapel.com.