URBANA — Doris L. Wease, 79, of Urbana passed away peacefully Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Nov. 13, 1942, in Champaign, the daughter of Elmer and Josephine (Breighner) Welch. She married Robert S. Wease on June 2, 1962, at Fort Chaffee, Ark. They had three children, Charles (Angie) Wease of Urbana, Christine Wease of Tolono and Matt (Tanya) Wease of Philo.
She is survived by her husband and their children. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Austin Wease, Kierstin Wease and Jordin Wease, all of Urbana, and Owen Wease and Emily Wease of Philo; a sister, Mary Dukes of Savoy; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bella.
Doris spent her first 16 years on a farm east of Oconee and attended Oconee Grade School and spent 1.5 years at Pana High School. Her family moved to Urbana in 1958 and she attended and graduated from Urbana High School in the Class of 1960.
She worked at Carle Clinic after graduation until she joined Bob for two years in Paris, France, where he was stationed with the Army. They later moved to Tolono for several years before returning to Urbana.
She worked at Collegiate Cap and Gown until they started raising a family. Doris loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers and loved to bird-watch in their yard. She was always passionate with her family history.
She had a collection of Snowbabies and Snowbunnies that were very special to her as well as being a big fan of Conway Twitty.
Doris was hoping to be able to celebrate her 60th anniversary with Bob on June 2, but that was not in God’s plan for her. She and Bob were members of First Christian Church in Champaign.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society's World Wide Technology Hope Lodge, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.