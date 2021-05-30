CHAMPAIGN — Doris Woods, 95, of Champaign passed away at 7 p.m. Friday May 28, 2021 at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday June 1, 2021, in Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Doris was born Feb. 12, 1926, in Danville, the daughter of Otho Ray and Mary Florence Joiner. During the Great Depression, her family moved to Oakwood. She graduated from Oakwood High School and attended Utterback and Brown Business College.
In 1950, Doris married Earl Woker at Oakwood Christian Church. They made their home in Russellville, Ark. Earl and Doris had one son, Kent, in 1953.
In 1958, Doris and Kurt moved to Danville. She worked in IBM at Lauhoff Grain and General Electric. In 1974, Doris married Tom Woods in Nashville, Tenn. Mr. Woods worked at the Old Hickory Dupont Plant as a chemical engineer. Upon retiring, they moved to Hilton Head Island, S.C., and built a home in Sea Pines Plantation and lived there for 28 years, until Mr. Woods passed away in 2002.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved grandmother Cinderella Joiner; two aunts, Bertha and Irene Joiner; two nephews Jimmy and David Ray; a niece, Sara Lee Bailey; two brothers John and Harold (Jack) Ray; a sister, Marion Bailey; a brother-in-law, Wilbur; and a sister-in-law, Ethel Ray.
Doris is survived by her beloved son, Kent (Tracyne) of St. Louis; six nieces, Mary Ann, Karen Sue, Gloria Jean, Dana, Betty Lou and Sally; and four nephews, Jerry, Jackie, Charles and Eddie.
On Hilton Head, Tom and Doris joined the Sea Pines Golf Club. For many years, Doris was a volunteer at the Hilton Head Hospital, the Art League of Harbour Towne, the library and "Bargin Box."
She was a member of Delta Theta Tau and a charter member of the Island Singers, who entertained at nursing homes, local theaters and at Christmas at Harbour Towne. Once a year, the singers joined the Eastern School of Music when they visted the island.
Doris loved music; her love of classical music came from taking piano lessons at the Danville Symphony. When younger, she had singing and piano lessons. She was often asked to accompany singers but would rather sing. Thus, her lifelong dream, the Island Singers. Age had changed her voice, so she sang with the altoes.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals. Condolences may be offered at Freesefh.com.