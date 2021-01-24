DANVILLE — Dorise J. (Johnson) Cross, 73, of Danville passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Danville.
Born March 1, 1947, to the union of Lillie Johnson (Jordan) and Clarence Johnson in Union City, Tenn., she graduated from Central High School and South Bend College of Commerce in South Bend, Ind. Then she married the love of her life, the late Elder Billy T. Cross, on June 7, 1969.
She worked in communications for Hyster Yale Group for many years before retiring. She served as a missionary at her local church, and in her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Dorise was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Billy T. Cross; her father, Pastor Clarence Johnson; a granddaughter, Teaghan Nichole Reeves; a brother, Clarence E. Johnson; a sister, Barbara Jones; three sisters-in-law, Frances Batey, Ida May Smith and Melba Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Frelon Cross Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Lillie M. Johnson of Indiana; three children, Shavawn L. Cross of Indiana and Tania L. Cross and Billy T. (Leslie) Cross II, both of Illinois; three grandchildren, Billy T. "Tripp" Cross III, Beck Azores Cross and Brae Addison Cross; three sisters, Laverne (Kenneth) Barlow, Joan (Mark) Boyd and Monice (James) Foster, all of Indiana; two brothers, David Johnson of Tennessee and Tony (Sherry) Johnson of Indiana; five Godchildren, Minister Carl Shaw, Cheryl Jones, Alvin Hannon Jr., Emerson Davis and Valeria Hardy; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Saints Synagogue Church Of God In Christ, 2605 E. Main St., Danville. Elder Tommie Reed will officiate. Burial will follow in Danville National Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.