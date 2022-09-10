CHAMPAIGN — Dorothea Mae Grider, 90, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living, Paxton.
She was born Aug. 11, 1932, in Ogden. Dorothea married James Everett Grider Sr. on Aug. 18, 1951, in Coronado, Calif.
Dorothea is survived by her children, Danny (Rita) Grider, Barbara Anderson, daughter-in-law Pat (JR) Grider, Jolene Grider and Patti Grider; grandchildren, Jim, Jennifer, Jeff, Christina, Jill, David and Nick; eight great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, JR; and sons-in-law, John Anderson and Ken Rauckman.
Dorothea was employed as a secretary at the University of Illinois until her retirement in 1994. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, watching sporting events and was an avid reader.
A memorial visitation will be held in Dorothea’s honor from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, followed by a brief memorial service at 6 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. A private inurnment will take place at Prairieview Cemetery, Savoy.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothea’s name to the organization of the donor’s choosing. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.