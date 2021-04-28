WESTVILLE — Dorothy A. Virostek, 87, of Westville passed away at 10:25 a.m. Saturday (April 24, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Dorothy was born on Jan. 24, 1934, in Auburn, to Fred and Ethel Berscy Crumbaugh. She married Frank J. Virostek Sr. on Feb. 9, 1957, in Westville. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2012.
Surviving are two sons, Frank J. (Judy) Virostek Jr. of Westville and Robert T. (Melissa) Virostek of Georgetown.
She was preceded in death by one brother.
Dorothy was a biology teacher in Westville for 35 years. She enjoyed hunting and fishing, bird watching and working puzzles. She was a member of the Auburn Society and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Graveside rites will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville, with Father Timothy Sauppé officiating.
Memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.