URBANA — Dorothy L. “Dort” Albers, 68, of Urbana passed away at 8:02 p.m. Monday (May 17, 2021) at her daughter’s home in Ogden.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in Diers Hall, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dorothy was born Nov. 12, 1952, in Urbana, the daughter of Edwin and Marguerite L. Maier Ehler. She married Steve Albers on July 28, 1972, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He survives.
Along with her husband, Steve, she is survived by one daughter, Dina (Kerry) Fox of Ogden; a son, Doug Albers of Champaign; two granddaughters, Emilie and Hannah; and a brother, Kenneth (Christine “Charlie”) Ehler of rural Thomasboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Dorothy graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 1970. Her favorite job was being a waitress at The Apple Dumpling, Urbana. Her work ethic was second to none, and she always looked forward to going to work.
She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Dorothy took great pride in knitting hats for OSF cancer patients and the homeless. She enjoyed RVing, but nothing meant more to her than family and spending time with her granddaughters.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.