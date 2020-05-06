ELLIOTT — Dorothy “Dot” Anderson, 92, of Elliott passed away surrounded by family on Saturday (May 2, 2020).
Dorothy was born on May 21, 1927, to William and Anna Brokate of Garber, Ill.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gayle Anderson, and is survived by her daughter, Peggy Schiller of Gibson City, and sons, Larry (Debbie) Spellmeyer of Gibson City, Mike (Laura) Doman of Melvin and Rich (Amy) Doman of Gibson City. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Wilma Nelson of Bloomington.
A loving mother and homemaker, Dorothy was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She worked at the Sandwich Shop in Gibson City for 20-plus years as well as being the owner and operator of the Elliott Cafe for 20-plus years.
She was an active member of AMVETS Women’s Auxiliary. Some of her hobbies included crocheting, crosswords, playing cards working in her yard/garden, cleaning her home and car, and shopping with her daughter. Dorothy enjoyed watching the Game Show Network and her Chicago Cubs during her spare time. Most of all, Dorothy loved to spend time with her family.
Private graveside services will be held and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Gibson City Area Hospital, 1120 N. Melvin St., Gibson City, IL 60936. Please share memories on Dorothy’s tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.