HOOPESTON — Dorothy Anne “Dot” Willard, 96, of Hoopeston passed away at 2:58 p.m. Friday (April 15, 2022) at Autumn Fields Adult Community, Hoopeston.
She was born Aug. 29, 1925, in Danville, the daughter of Clarence Edward and Olive Lucile (Paulson) Morgan. She married Raymond Dale Willard on Jan. 20, 1946, at her parents' home in Rossville. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by three children, Stephen (Jane) Willard of rural Rossville, Ann (Charlie) Potter of Henry, Tenn., and Mark (Susie) Willard of rural Rossville; nine grandchildren, Matt (Nichole) Willard, Allen (Trisha) Willard, Sarah Beth (Cary) Aubrey, Charles “Bud” Potter, Molly Ann Potter, Robert Dale (Kristin) Potter, Thomas Morgan (Rebecca) Potter, Andrea (Dan) Buechsenschuetz and Allison (Tony) Kasper; and 14 great-grandchildren, Mason, Morgan and Oliver Willard, Evan, Aryn and Dane Willard, Kaitlyn Ann and Elliott Potter, Emery William, Madelyn Lucille and Everett Raymond Potter, Torin Willard Hays and Amelia May and Isaac Daniel Buechsenschuetz.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one great-granddaughter, Andie Mae.
Dorothy was a homemaker, caring for her family. She was also involved in the Willard family farm operation. She was civically active in the Vermilion County Homemakers Extension Service for over 70 years, Rossville Historical Society and Antioch Church of Christ while her children were growing up and previously served as a girls 4-H leader. Dorothy had several hobbies which included gardening, sewing, cooking and knitting. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband, reading, shopping and, most recently, attending social activities at Autumn Fields.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Rossville Historical Society or to the activity fund at Autumn Fields Adult Community, 325 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Dorothy’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.